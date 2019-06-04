Cricket World Cup 2019

World Europe 04 Jun 2019 Cops identify Indian ...
World, Europe

Cops identify Indian man murdered in France; Thanks to cigarette lighter

AFP
Published Jun 4, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 9:16 am IST
The DNA and fingerprints also failed to reveal the identity, according to a statement from investigators in Lille who led the inquiry.
French police said on Monday they had identified the body of an Indian national found in a sack by the side of a road in northern France, thanks to a cigarette lighter found in the dead man's pocket. (Representational Image)
 French police said on Monday they had identified the body of an Indian national found in a sack by the side of a road in northern France, thanks to a cigarette lighter found in the dead man's pocket. (Representational Image)

Lille: French police said on Monday they had identified the body of an Indian national found in a sack by the side of a road in northern France, thanks to a cigarette lighter found in the dead man's pocket.

Police said the clue had proved distinctive enough to help lead to the detention in Belgium of another Indian national suspected of murder.

 

Last October a machine operator was clearing out a pit at Bourbourg when he found a sack containing a decomposed body, without any documents or cellphone to help determine the sex, nationality or circumstances of the death.

The DNA and fingerprints also failed to reveal the identity, according to a statement from investigators in Lille who led the inquiry.

But it was a cigarette lighter stamped "Kroeg Cafe" that was found in the pocket of the victim's trousers that finally led to a breakthrough, when Belgian federal police saw a picture of the evidence.

Police had been searching for 42-year-old Darshan Singh, an Indian national resident in Belgium, since last June.

The cafe on the lighter, though a common name in Belgium and the Netherlands meaning "the pub," was located near the victim's home in Ravels close to the Dutch border.

Investigators confirmed the victim's DNA from a toothbrush.

The discovery of the missing man's remains relaunched an inquiry by Belgian authorities, who in late March questioned another man of Indian nationality suspected of having killed Singh.

A source close to the case declined to give further details on the motive for the suspected murder. French authorities will hand over the file to Belgium.

...
Tags: france, indian, murder, man, cigarette lighter
Location: France, Île-de-France


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The House of Representatives, back in session after a week-long break, easily passed the measure and sent it to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law. (Photo: File)

US Congress sends USD 19 billion relief bill to Trump to sign into law

On Monday, Trump arrived in Britain with wife Melania for a 3 day visit; he had already blasted Khan before his plane touched down. (Photo: AP)

Trump refers to London Mayor Sadiq Khan as 'Stone Cold Loser'

South Korea’s government and media have a mixed record on tracking developments among North Korea’s ruling elite. (Photo:AP)

North Korean official ‘executed’ over failed summit with US seen enjoying concert

Kevin's departure comes as the United States is dealing with a hostile trade war with Mexico and China. (Photo:ANI)

White House top economist to leave Trump administration next month



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
 

B’desh fans troll McCullum for his predictions as Baz gives a witty reply; see tweet

The Bangladesh team totally stunned the Proteas who were looking bounce to back after receiving a heavy thrashing at the hands of hosts England. (Photo:AFP)
 

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

Anubha Sinha.
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

A simple 'NO' can set you free

We could be caught up with others’ requests and demands, and it will leave no time for concentrating on yourself. This could pose a risk to your mental health. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Iran's stocks of nuclear materials still within limits: IAEA

Iran's stocks of key nuclear materials are still within the limits set by a 2015 deal with world powers, the latest International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report on the matter said Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Slapped by remand, Nirav Modi reaches UK High Court for bail

Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly USD 2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the UK High Court. (Photo: File)

Julian Assange too unwell to attend brief court hearing

Sweden also seeks him for question about an alleged rape. (Photo:AP)

Harvard honours Angela Merkel with law degree

'I experienced firsthand how nothing has to stay the way it is,' she said. (Photo:AP)

Angela Merkel influence hangs in balance

Angela Merkel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham