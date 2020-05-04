41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 04 May 2020 Global coronavirus c ...
World, Europe

Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million

REUTERS
Published May 4, 2020, 10:22 am IST
Updated May 4, 2020, 10:22 am IST
Experts caution that both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are almost certainly underreported in every country
A woman waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a mobile test clinic in the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Michel, Canada. (AP)
Sydney: Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month, a Reuters tally shows.

North America and European countries accounted for most of the new cases reported in recent days, but numbers were rising from smaller bases in Latin America, Africa and Russia.

 

Globally, there were 84,004 new cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Reuters tally that is based on official government data, taking total cases to just over 3.5 million.

That compares with around 3 million to 5 million cases of severe illness caused annually by seasonal influenza, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Still, while experts say actual coronavirus cases are likely higher than current reports, the trajectory falls far short of the Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and infected an estimated 500 million people.

Deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, stood at 245,992. The first death was reported on Jan. 10 in Wuhan, China, after the virus emerged there in December.

The daily rate of new cases worldwide has been sitting in a 2%-3% range over the past week, versus a peak of around 13% in mid-March, prompting many countries to begin easing lockdown measures that have upended businesses and crippled the global economy.

The loosening of restrictions has proved controversial, as experts debate the best strategy to ensure there is no large “second wave” outbreak.

Health officials have also expressed concern about the rising case numbers in countries where there is a shortage of testing and a lack of medical facilities.

While the number of new cases has come off a peak of 104,495 reported in a single day last week, it is still at around 80,000 to 90,000 cases per day globally.

LIFTING LOCKDOWN?

In the United States, around half the country’s state governors partially reopened their economies over the weekend, while others, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, declared the move was premature.

In Britain, prime minister Boris Johnson, who battled COVID-19 last month, said on Sunday the country was over the peak but it was still too early to relax lockdown measures.

Even in countries where the suppression of the disease has been considered successful, such as Australia and New Zealand which have recorded daily rates of new infections in the low single digits for weeks, officials have been cautious.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has predicated a full lifting of curbs on widespread public adoption of a mobile phone tracing app and increased testing levels.

Experts caution that both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are almost certainly underreported. Cases may cause only mild symptoms and not everyone with symptoms is tested, while most countries only record hospital deaths, meaning deaths in private homes and nursing homes have not yet been included.

...
Tags: global update, coronavirus, covid-19, america, italy, russia, china, australia, new zealand


Latest From World

Passenger hands over his testing kit to Illinois National Guard soldier Carlye Clehouse at a testing facility in Waukegan. (AP)

Even as lockdown eases, countries see surge in virus infections

A security guard checks the temperature of a shopper before allowing entry into a shopping mall. (AFP)

As lockdown curbs ease, South Korea throws open malls

President Donald Trump listens during a Fox News virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial. (AP)

Up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus: Trump

Medical staff member (R) taking swab samples of a woman for nucleic acid testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Shanghai.(AFP)

Top Chinese health official warns of virus rebound



More From Europe

Italy begins to emerge from world's longest nationwide lockdown

Corazzieri Guards wearing protective face masks, as they place a wreath at the monument commemorating those killed at work, as people keep away from May Day (May 1) workers celebrations during the country's lockdown. (Photo taken in Rome and released by the Presidential Quirinale Palace press office)

UK had contingency plans for Boris Johnson's death

Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson displaying his Get Well Soon cards sent in by children while he was ill with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Handout image released by 10 Downing Street)

UK right behind Italy as worst hit in Europe

A medical worker waits for visitors to a drive-in novel coronavirus COVID-19 testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort, in Chessington. (AFP)

Indian origin doctors in UK at greater risk of virus infection

A medic wearing a protective suit collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing. (PTI)

Russia reports record spike in daily Covid cases after PM's infection

A medical worker wearing protective equipment looks through the window at arriving ambulances at the Pokrovskaya hospital in St.Petersburg, Russia. (AP)
