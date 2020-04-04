 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Export of test kits curbed
 
World Europe 04 Apr 2020 Spain records second ...
World, Europe

Spain records second straight day of drop in Covid-19 fatalities

AFP
Published Apr 4, 2020, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 4:33 pm IST
The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 11,744.
Representational image. (AP)
 Representational image. (AP)

 MADRID: Spain recorded a second successive daily drop in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities, official figures showed Saturday.

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 11,744, second only to Italy. A record 950 people died on Thursday. The number of new cases also slowed at 7,026, taking the total to 124,736. Recoveries over the last 24 hours stood at 3,706, taking that total to 34,219.

 

The Madrid region was the worst affected accounting for 40 percent of the deaths, 4,723, and 29 percent of the cases at 36,249. The northeastern region of Catalonia was in second place with 2,508 deaths.
      

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to decide whether to prolong the emergency measures and confinement declared on March 14 for another two weeks in order to get on top of the outbreak.

...
Tags: covid-19 spain, coronavirus (covid-19), spain


Latest From World

Representational image. (AFP)

Italy government worried about people not staying indoors

A file photo of Prince Charles (DC file picture)

Covid-19: Prince Charles' office refutes ayurveda link to his recovery

Representational image.

UK's Falkland Islands registers first Covid-19 case

People bow during a three-minute national memorial to commemorate those who died in the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak on Saturday. (AFP)

China: 95 police officers, 46 medical staff died of Coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Spain experiences luxury quarantine as hotels turn into hospitals

A Spanish flag with a note thanking healthcare workers dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus hangs in Ronda on Friday. (AFP)

Italy government worried about people not staying indoors

Representational image. (AFP)

Covid-19: Prince Charles' office refutes ayurveda link to his recovery

A file photo of Prince Charles (DC file picture)

Rapid spread of coronavirus infection alarming: WHO

Representational image (AP/PTI photo)

UK's Falkland Islands registers first Covid-19 case

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham