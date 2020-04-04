Italy government worried about people not staying indoors

ROME: The government is demanding Italians stay home and not take the leveling off of new coronavirus infections as a sign the emergency is over.

The demand follows evidence that more and more Italians are relaxing restrictions.

Lombardy regional officials took to national television Saturday after photos were published in leading daily Corriere della Sera showing huge crowds of people out shopping in Naples and Rome.

Lombardy vice governor Fabrizio Sala claimed cell phone date showed 38% percent of the region's people were out and about. That's the highest figure since March 20.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza is the national commissioner for the emergency Domenico Arcuri and told RAI state television that the sacrifices Italians have made since the nationwide lockdown went into effect March 10 risked being reversed if they don't adhere to the lockdown.

He warned that wrong behavior now risks compromising all the good Italians have achieved so far. Italy for nearly a week has seen a leveling off in its new coronavirus infections. But Italy hasn't yet seen any dropoff after three weeks of lockdown and each day still counts hundreds more dead.