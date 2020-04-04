 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Export of test kits curbed
 
World Europe 04 Apr 2020 Italy government wor ...
World, Europe

Italy government worried about people not staying indoors

AP
Published Apr 4, 2020, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 5:55 pm IST
Officials say it may risk compromising all the good Italians have achieved so far.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

ROME:  The government is demanding Italians stay home and not take the leveling off of new coronavirus infections as a sign the emergency is over.
The demand follows evidence that more and more Italians are relaxing restrictions.

Lombardy regional officials took to national television Saturday after photos were published in leading daily Corriere della Sera showing huge crowds of people out shopping in Naples and Rome.

 

Lombardy vice governor Fabrizio Sala claimed cell phone date showed 38% percent of the region's people were out and about. That's the highest figure since March 20.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza is the national commissioner for the emergency Domenico Arcuri and told RAI state television that the sacrifices Italians have made since the nationwide lockdown went into effect March 10 risked being reversed if they don't adhere to the lockdown.

He warned that wrong behavior now risks compromising all the good Italians have achieved so far. Italy for nearly a week has seen a leveling off in its new coronavirus infections. But Italy hasn't yet seen any dropoff after three weeks of lockdown and each day still counts hundreds more dead.

...
Tags: coronavirus in italy, covid-19 italy, italy


Latest From World

A file photo of Prince Charles (DC file picture)

Covid-19: Prince Charles' office refutes ayurveda link to his recovery

Representational image. (AP)

Spain records second straight day of drop in Covid-19 fatalities

Representational image.

UK's Falkland Islands registers first Covid-19 case

People bow during a three-minute national memorial to commemorate those who died in the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak on Saturday. (AFP)

China: 95 police officers, 46 medical staff died of Coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Spain records second straight day of drop in Covid-19 fatalities

Representational image. (AP)

Spain experiences luxury quarantine as hotels turn into hospitals

A Spanish flag with a note thanking healthcare workers dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus hangs in Ronda on Friday. (AFP)

Covid-19: Prince Charles' office refutes ayurveda link to his recovery

A file photo of Prince Charles (DC file picture)

Rapid spread of coronavirus infection alarming: WHO

Representational image (AP/PTI photo)

UK's Falkland Islands registers first Covid-19 case

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham