France covid deaths cross 6,500 with 588 new fatalities

AFP
Published Apr 4, 2020, 12:38 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 12:38 am IST
There is no daily toll for those who died of COVID-19 in old people's homes in France
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Paris: France on Friday reported 588 more coronavirus deaths in hospital, its biggest toll over the last 24 hours since the epidemic began.

The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

 

There is no daily toll for those who died of COVID-19 in old people's homes in France. But Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 in the epidemic. This brings the total French toll to at least 6,507.

