 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Here's what to expect
 
World Europe 04 Apr 2020 Covid-19 death toll ...
World, Europe

Covid-19 death toll breaches 60K mark worldwide

AFP
Published Apr 4, 2020, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 8:16 pm IST
Three-fourths of the total death toll recorded in Europe alone.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

Paris: The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP on Saturday from official sources. A total of 60,457 deaths have been recorded, including 44,132 in Europe, the continent worst hit by the virus.
      

The official tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of cases. With 14,681 deaths, Italy is the country with the highest death toll, followed by Spain (11,744), the United States (7,159), France (6,507) and Britain (4,313).
     

 

Since COVID-19 first emerged, 1,130,204 cases have been declared officially in the world, with more than half of them in Europe (610,846). There have been 290,219 in the United States and Canada (7,325 deaths between them) and 115,777 cases in Asia (4,124 deaths).

...
Tags: europe, coronavirus, covid-19


Latest From World

File image of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (AFP)

Covid-19 lockdown: Spain likely to extend emergency by 2 weeks

A video grab of the new Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. (AFP)

Keir Starmer new UK Labour Party leader, replaces Corbyn

Representational image. (AFP)

Knifeman kills 2 people, injures many others in France

Representational image. (AFP)

Italy government worried about people not staying indoors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Spain records second straight day of drop in Covid-19 fatalities

Representational image. (AP)

Keir Starmer new UK Labour Party leader, replaces Corbyn

A video grab of the new Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. (AFP)

Covid-19 lockdown: Spain likely to extend emergency by 2 weeks

File image of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (AFP)

Spain experiences luxury quarantine as hotels turn into hospitals

A Spanish flag with a note thanking healthcare workers dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus hangs in Ronda on Friday. (AFP)

Italy government worried about people not staying indoors

Representational image. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham