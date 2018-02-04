search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Italian man shoots innocent African migrants as Italy embroils in apathy

REUTERS
Published Feb 4, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 5:06 pm IST
League leader Matteo Salvini distanced himself from the shooting, but blamed mass immigration for the tensions.
More than 600,000 mainly African migrants have reached Italy by boat over the past four years, and thousands have perished on the journey. (Photo: File/Representational)
 More than 600,000 mainly African migrants have reached Italy by boat over the past four years, and thousands have perished on the journey. (Photo: File/Representational)

Rome: An Italian man opened fire on African migrants in the central city of Macerata on Saturday, injuring six people before he was captured, in what police said was a racially motivated attack.

The shootings happened just days after a Nigerian migrant was arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Italian woman, whose dismembered body was discovered stuffed into two suitcases near Macerata.

 

Police named the suspected shooter as Luca Traini, 28, and said he had an Italian flag draped over his shoulders when he was seized in the street by armed police. Onlookers said he made a fascist salute before being handcuffed.

“He drove around in his car and when he saw any black people he shot them,” Marcello Mancini, a Macerata resident, said television. Police said one of the six victims was seriously hurt and needed surgery, but gave no further details.

Traini also fired shots at the offices of the ruling center-left Democratic Party (PD) in Macerata, but did not injure anyone there. The PD said he had stood as a candidate for the rightist Northern League at local elections 2017 but had not received any votes.

The League backs fiercely anti-immigrant policies and is part of ex-prime Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right alliance that is leading in the polls ahead of a March 4 national election.

League leader Matteo Salvini distanced himself from the shooting, but blamed mass immigration for the tensions.

“I can’t wait to get into government to restore security, social justice and serenity to Italy,” he told reporters.

PD leader Matteo Renzi called for calm.

“The man who fired the gun, hitting six people of color, is a squalid, mad person. But the state is stronger than him,” he wrote on Facebook.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Italy would come down heavily on anyone promoting violence.

“We will stop this risk. We will stop it immediately. We will stop it together,” he said. “Hatred and violence will not be able to divide us.”

Denied Asylum

Police said the shooter drove around Macerata, which is famed for its outdoor opera festivals, in a black Alfa Romeo car firing out of his window at migrants in various locations.

With police closing in, he left his car in the city center but was almost immediately stopped. Local media said he shouted, “Long live Italy,” as he was taken away.

Tensions in Macerata had risen this week following the gruesome discovery of Pamela Mastropietro’s body. The teenager had run away from a drug rehabilitation center on Monday and met a Nigerian asylum seeker, Innocent Oseghale, the next day.

Her body was found on Wednesday and a preliminary postmortem could not immediately identify the cause of death.

Witnesses said they had earlier seen Oseghale with the suitcases in which the body was found. He refused to talk to the police after his arrest. Newspapers said he was denied asylum 2017 but had remained in Macerata to appeal against the decision.

“What was this worm still doing in Italy?” Northern League leader Salvini wrote on Facebook at mid-week, accusing the center-left government of responsibility for Mastropietro’s death for allowing migrants to stay in the country.

“The left has blood on its hands,” he wrote.

More than 600,000 mainly African migrants have reached Italy by boat over the past four years, and thousands have perished on the journey. The center-right bloc, which includes the League, says the vast majority have no right to asylum and has promised mass expulsions if it takes power.

Leftist parties have ruled out any such deportations.

“What happened today in Macerata shows that inciting hatred and whitewashing fascism, as Salvini does, has consequences. It can spark violence,” said Laura Boldrini, a leftist politician and the speaker of the lower house of parliament.

Tags: anti-immigration, pamela mastropietro, paolo gentiloni
Location: Italy, Latium, Roma




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pride 2018: Queer farmer, priest among thousands out to champion LGBTQ rights for all

Every year, supporters and members of the LGBTQ community take to the streets of Mumbai to fight for their basic civil rights. (All photos/gifs: Alfea Jamal)
 

Inside China’s loneliness: Sexbots want to be called 'baby,' turn on dishwasher

The company makes 400 custom dolls per month, up from 10 in 2009. It began research into sexbots in mid-2016 and now employs 120 people. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman reveals how she saved her dying son by secretly giving him cannabis

Now Callie is actively campaigning for legalisation of cannabis to be used as a medicine (Photo: AFP)
 

51-year-old almost dies after drinking 25 cans of energy drinks in just 6 hours

He says the drinks are bad as drugs and should not be sold as they nearly killed him (Photo: AFP)
 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

Trump frequently uses Twitter to announce policy, assail his adversaries and to tangle with countries, including North Korea, over world affairs. (Photo: File)

Paris climate accord: If they made a good deal, we would get back, says Trump

While the president remains firm in his criticism of the historic accord, which was signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, he said he would be willing to sign up to a revamped deal. (Photo: AFP)

UK: Muslim lawmaker launches campaign against India, claims minorities not safe

Lord Nazir Ahmed, who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, raised in South Yorkshire and has regularly made common cause with 'Kashmiri Pakistanis', is leading the campaign that will involve five billboard vans traversing the streets of London. (Photo: Facebook/Lord Nazir Ahmed)

Donald Trump links Palentine aid with peace talks

US President Donald Trump

Need to teach boys to be men, women's rights issue: Malala at WEF

Speaking in Davos at WEF, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize said such an education would be a crucial step towards ending gender inequality. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham