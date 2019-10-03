World Europe 03 Oct 2019 UK: PM Boris Johnson ...
World, Europe

UK: PM Boris Johnson set to suspend UK Parliament from October 8 to 14

AFP
Published Oct 3, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Johnson, who took office in July, needs a new suspension if he is to outline his legislative programme for the next session of parliament.
PM Boris Johnson. (Photo: File)
 PM Boris Johnson. (Photo: File)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to ask for parliament to be suspended from October 8 to 14, his Downing Street office said Wednesday, after a previous attempt was ruled unlawful.

"These timings would mean parliament is prorogued for the shortest time possible to enable all the necessary logistical preparations" for Queen Elizabeth II to outline the government's new legislative programme, it said in a statement.

 

Johnson previously advised the monarch to suspend, or prorogue, parliament from September 10 to October 14.

Pro-European lawmakers were outraged and saw the move as an attempt to stifle democratic debate on Britain's pending departure from the European Union on October 31.

Following legal challenges in England and Scotland, the Supreme Court judged Johnson's advice to the monarch was unlawful, and deemed the lengthy prorogation frustrated parliament's constitutional functions.

Britain's highest court quashed the prorogation, and parliament resumed on September 25.

The move would mean parliament is suspended after the close of business on Tuesday and then miss just two sitting days, on October 9 and 10.

Johnson, who took office in July, needs a new suspension if he is to outline his legislative programme for the next session of parliament.

"I want to deliver on the people's priorities," he said.

"Through a Queen's Speech, the government will set out its plans for the NHS (National Health Service), schools, tackling crime, investing in infrastructure and building a strong economy.

"We will get Brexit done on October 31 and continue delivering on these vital issues."

...
Tags: boris johnson, uk
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

When Modi came to Washington DC to address a joint session of the Congress, the Congressional leadership met him before the speech, she said. (Photo:File)

US speaker Nancy Pelosi applauds Narendra Modi’s fight against climate change

Biden, in return, accused President Trump of abuse of power in a statement sent to reporters before his speech on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

'You're not going to destroy me and my family': Joe Biden to Donald Trump

The government will fail in its duty if it does not take that call, Jaishankar said, adding that instructions given to the security forces have been to exercise extreme restraint. (Photo: File)

'Natural for Pak to paint apocalyptic scenarios': Jaishankar on Article 370



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK court rejects Pak’s claim to 35 million pounds in favour of India

‘Nizam VII (Mir Osman Ali Khan) was beneficially entitled to the fund and those claiming in right of Nizam VII - the Princes and India - are entitled to have the sum paid out to their order,’ Justice Marcus Smith of the Royal Courts of Justice in London ruled. (Photo: Twitter)

UK PM Boris Johnson to unveil new Brexit plan in closing address

Johnson has received a rapturous welcome at the first party conference since Conservative members elected him as leader in July with one purpose -- to get Britain out of the EU. (Photo: AP)

UK’s Johnson denies allegations of patronage, groping journalist

Johnson also is under scrutiny for claims that an American businesswoman, Jennifer Arcuri, received money and perks from London coffers while Johnson was mayor of the capital between 2008 and 2016. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin ex-cop found guilty of sexual misconduct

His misconduct hearing found that if he had still been a serving officer, Patel would have been dismissed without notice. (Representational Image)

Austrians vote with conservatives in lead

The People's Party (OeVP) led by 33-year-old Sebastian Kurz is predicted to win around 33 pc, up slightly from the last elections two years ago but not enough to form a majority government.. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham