Paris, France: A man employed at police headquarters in central Paris stabbed four officers to death Thursday before being shot dead by police, sources told AFP.

Investigators suspect a workplace row sparked the deadliest attack on police in France in years. The attacker worked at the police building in an administrative capacity.

