World Europe 03 Sep 2019 Boris Johnson loses ...
World, Europe

Boris Johnson loses majority in British Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 3, 2019, 9:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 9:14 pm IST
The pro-EU former justice minister Tory MP Phillip Lee walked across the Commons chamber, to sit with Jo Swinson’s party.
(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

London: Boris Johnson on Tuesday lost his Commons majority in the house after rebel Tory MP Phillip Lee has dramatically defected to the Liberal Democrats.

The pro-EU former justice minister walked across the Commons chamber, to sit with Jo Swinson’s party, meaning the prime minister now leads a minority government – the first since 1996, reported the Independent.

 

“The party I joined in 1992 is not the party I am leaving today,” said Dr Lee, a supporter of a Final Say referendum on Brexit, he was quoted to have said.

“This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom. More widely, it is undermining our country’s economy, democracy and role in the world. It is using political manipulation, bullying and lies. And it is doing these things in a deliberate and considered way.”

Under Johnson, the Conservative party had become “infected with the twin diseases of populism and English nationalism”, Dr Lee said, in his resignation letter.

The defection is the third to the resurgent Lib Dems in recent months, after Chuka Umunna, a former Labour MP, and Sarah Wollaston, an ex-Conservative, joined the ranks.

...
Tags: boris johnson, house of commons, majority, liberals, phillip lee
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

The move is not a favour, it was Pakistan's obligation, the Saama TV quoted Khan as saying. (Photo: ANI)

'Kartarpur your Madina, Nankana Sahib is Makkah': Imran Khan welcomes Sikhs

The lawyer said that Pakistan can approach the ICJ under the Genocide Convention of 1948 to which both the south Asian nations are signatories. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan lacks evidence to prove 'genocide' in Kashmir, says its ICJ lawyer

Chinese and U.S. authorities are working together to handle drug crimes. (Photo: Representational image)

China says Trump's claims about fentanyl origin are false

This was the fourth phone call between the Prime Minister and MBS over the matter since New Delhi's historic move to amend the constitutional status of Jammu and Kasmir. (Photo: AP)

Pak PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir on call



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra gets hubby Nick Jonas’ age wrong on Instagram, see what happened next

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Renault Triber vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which one’s better?

Both are priced similarly and thus we are going to compare individual variants of the two, to find out which one is the better choice for you.
 

Arjun Kapoor takes a cue from SRK song to woo ladylove Malaika Arora, see photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Austria. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Quacking ducks in dock: Loud poultry lands owner in court after neighbours complain

The latest case to ruffle feathers in the French countryside pits a woman rearing around 50 ducks and geese in her back garden in the southwestern Landes region -- a duck-breeding bastion -- against her newcomer neighbours. (Photo: AFP)

UK's Boris Johnson to call election if MPs vote against Brexit strategy

Johnson earlier expressed hope he could get a deal with Brussels on ending Britain's 46-year-old membership of the EU, but added that he would stick to the Brexit deadline. (Photo: AP)

Boris Johnson takes aim against opponents of Brexit plans

Without such a deal, Britain faces a chaotic Brexit that economists warn would disrupt trade by imposing tariffs and customs checks between Britain and the bloc. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin man killed in hit-and-run while crossing road in UK

A 29-year-old Indian-origin man was killed when he was struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene in Handsworth near Birmingham. (Photo: Twitter/ @brumpolice)

Computer glitch in France delays hundreds of flights beyond

A computer breakdown briefly disrupted all air traffic in France and caused a cascade of delayed flights in multiple countries Sunday, the last day of European summer holidays. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham