40th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

39,878

49

Recovered

10,842

217

Deaths

1,323

5

Maharashtra122962000521 Gujarat5054896262 Delhi4122125664 Rajasthan2803124268 Madhya Pradesh2788624151 Tamil Nadu2757134129 Uttar Pradesh248769843 Andhra Pradesh152544133 Telangana106149929 West Bengal92215148 Punjab77211220 Jammu and Kashmir6662548 Karnataka60127125 Kerala5004004 Bihar4811074 Haryana3762425 Odisha160561 Jharkhand115223 Chandigarh94190 Uttarakhand59371 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40332 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1250 Goa770 Tripura420 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 03 May 2020 UK had contingency p ...
World, Europe

UK had contingency plans for Boris Johnson's death

REUTERS
Published May 3, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated May 3, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID-19
Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson displaying his Get Well Soon cards sent in by children while he was ill with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Handout image released by 10 Downing Street)
 Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson displaying his Get Well Soon cards sent in by children while he was ill with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Handout image released by 10 Downing Street)

London: The British government had a contingency plan for prime minister Boris Johnson’s death as his condition deteriorated while he battled COVID-19 last month in intensive care, Johnson said in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID-19. Johnson, 55, spent 10 days in isolation in Downing Street from late March, but was then was taken to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital where he received oxygen treatment and spent three nights in intensive care.

 

“They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario,” Johnson, 55, was quoted as saying by The Sun. “It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it.”

After Johnson was discharged, St Thomas’ said it was glad to have cared for the prime minister, but the hospital has given no details about the gravity of his illness beyond stating that he was treated in intensive care.

Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, on Saturday announced the name of their newly born son as Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved Johnson’s life.

“The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong,” Johnson said of his COVID-19 battle. “The bloody indicators kept going in the wrong direction.”

He said doctors discussed invasive ventilation.

“The bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe,” he said. “That was when it got a bit . . . they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally.”

...
Tags: boris johnson, death, contingency plan, coronavirus, covid-19, child name
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

A North Korean flag flutters in the wind at a military guard post in Paju, at the border with South Korea. (AP)

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at demilitarized zone

A man drives past a mosque during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in southern Tehran. (AP)

Iran to reopen mosques tomorrow as lockdown eases

A Syrian man, selling juice, waits for customers in the city of Qamishli in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province. (AFP)

'Keep going': Syrian refugees use war resilience to confront virus

Police officers stand guard outside the Lal mosque which is sealed as its cleric denies a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Islamabad. (AP)

Pakistan sees highest single day spike in Covid cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK right behind Italy as worst hit in Europe

A medical worker waits for visitors to a drive-in novel coronavirus COVID-19 testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort, in Chessington. (AFP)

Indian origin doctors in UK at greater risk of virus infection

A medic wearing a protective suit collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing. (PTI)

Russia reports record spike in daily Covid cases after PM's infection

A medical worker wearing protective equipment looks through the window at arriving ambulances at the Pokrovskaya hospital in St.Petersburg, Russia. (AP)

Countries must prepare for virus resurgence after easing lockdown: WHO

A Health Care Worker walks across the parking lot at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site in Wantagh, New York. (AFP)

Migrants in Greece shot after violating coronavirus quarantine rules

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos detain a youth during clashes near the Moria refugee camp. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham