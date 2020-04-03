World Europe 03 Apr 2020 Live: Spain's c ...
Live: Spain's coronavirus death toll crosses 10K

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 3, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2020, 2:00 pm IST
The deaths from coronavirus is rising with alarming speed across US and Europe
 Health workers fumigate a street to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia. AP photo

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past one million and deaths have topped 50,000 as the United States reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far.

Despite more than half the planet living in some form of lockdown, the virus is continuing to spread rapidly, and to claim lives at an alarming pace, with the US, Spain and Britain all seeing their worst days yet.

 

Economic cost of Covid-19 pandemic rising

The economic cost of the pandemic is getting starker by the day, with new figures showing that an extra 6.65 million Americans signed on for unemployment benefit last week, taking to 10 million the number of people who lost their jobs in the last two weeks of March.

Trump again negative

US President Donald Trump again tests negative for Coronavirus.

Spain among worst hit

Spain virus death toll tops 10,000: government sources tell AFP

Trump doubts China's death toll figures

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump cast doubt on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its coronavirus outbreak after US lawmakers, citing an intelligence report, accused Beijing of a cover up. "How do we know" if they are accurate, Trump asked at a press conference. "Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side."

Trump insisted that "the relationship with China's a good one" and that he remained close to President Xi Jinping. However, controversy around Beijing's transparency has strained ties, adding to bad feelings triggered by a conspiracy theory in China that the US military was to blame for the virus. - AFP

China to mark April 4 to commemorate fallen frontline workers

Beijing: China will observe a national day of mourning on Saturday for martyrs, including the "whistleblower" doctor Li Wenliang, who sacrificed their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and the over 3,300 people who died of the COVID-19 in the country.

During the commemoration, national flags will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, and public recreational activities will be suspended across the country, official media reported on Friday.

China to remember fallen heroes on April 4

 

