After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2021, 11:17 am IST
Thunberg tweeted soon after singer Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers
Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg. (AFP)
New Delhi: Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has come out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's new agri laws.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," she tweeted.

 

Thunberg tweeted soon after singer Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna tweeted.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the national capital's borders for over two months against the laws.

They are demanding that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

 

