161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
World Europe 02 Sep 2020 Charlie Hebdo reprin ...
World, Europe

Charlie Hebdo reprints controversial Muhammad cartoons as terror trial begins

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2020, 9:20 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2020, 9:20 am IST
The 2015 attacks against Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket, touched off a wave of killings claimed by the ISIS across Europe
Candles placed next to a sign reading 'Je suis Charlie' (I am Charlie) and a pen in La Rochelle as people gathered to pay tribute to the twelve people killed in an attack by the Kouachi brothers on the offices of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris. (AFP File)
 Candles placed next to a sign reading 'Je suis Charlie' (I am Charlie) and a pen in La Rochelle as people gathered to pay tribute to the twelve people killed in an attack by the Kouachi brothers on the offices of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris. (AFP File)

Paris: The French satirical paper whose staff was decimated in a violent attack by Islamic extremists in 2015 is reprinting caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad cited by the killers, declaring "history cannot be rewritten nor erased."

The announcement on Tuesday came on the eve of the first trial for the January 2015 attacks against Charlie Hebdo and, two days later, a kosher supermarket.

 

The killings touched off a wave of violence claimed by the Islamic State group across Europe. Seventeen people died 12 of them at the editorial offices along with all three attackers.

Thirteen men and a woman accused of providing the attackers with weapons and logistics go on trial Wednesday. In an editorial this week accompanying the caricatures, the paper best known for vulgar irreverence said that although it had declined to publish caricatures of Muhammad since the attacks, doing so for the opening of the trial was necessary.

"The only reasons not to stem from political or journalistic cowardice," the editorial said.

 

As the attackers, brothers Chérif and Said Kouachi, walked away from the carnage, they cried out "We have avenged the Prophet."

Claiming the attacks in the name of al-Qaida, they then killed a wounded policeman point-blank and drove away.

Two days later, a jailhouse acquaintance of theirs stormed a kosher supermarket on the eve of the Jewish Sabbath, killing four hostages and claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The Kouachi brothers had by then holed up in a printing office with another hostage. All three attackers died in near-simultaneous police raids.

 

The supermarket attacker, Amedy Coulibaly, also killed a young policewoman.

The caricatures re-published this week were first printed in the fall of 2005 by the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, setting off sometimes violent protests in early 2006 by Muslims who believe depicting Muhammad is blasphemy.

Charlie Hebdo, which was then little-known outside France and regularly caricatures religious leaders from various faiths, republished them soon afterwards. The paper's Paris offices were firebombed in 2011 and its editorial leadership placed under police protection, which remains in place to this day.

 

Laurent Sourisseau, the paper's director and one of the few staff to have survived the attack, named each of the victims in a foreword to this week's edition.

"Rare are those who, five years later, dare oppose the demands that are still so pressing from religions in general, and some in particular," wrote Sourisseau, who is also known as Riss.

Three of the accused, including the wife of one of the attackers, will not be at the trial because they are abroad and it's not known if they're alive or dead.

Most of the 11 who will appear in court say they knew it was for a crime but claim they had no idea it was for mass killings.

 

Among those inside the market was Lassana Bathily, an employee whose home village in Mali was just 20 kilometers from that of Coulibaly's. Bathily hid a group of the store's Jewish customers in a cold room and slipped out to warn police about the terror attack inside. Eleven days later, the unlikely hero was granted French citizenship. He is among nearly 200 plaintiffs at the trial.

"We want to know what really happened even if the terrorists won't be there. I hope that those who worked with them, helped them financially will be punished for what they did. That's the only thing we expect," Bathily said.

 

"We want to know the truth because we don't know anything, we've heard nothing for the past five years."

The world rallied behind France in the days after the killings. Leaders from around the world joined millions of people who poured into Paris' enormous République plaza and other gathering spots in France bearing defiant signs that read "I am Charlie."

But the January 2015 attacks were seen as a colossal intelligence failure for France. At least one of the Kouachi brothers had travelled to Yemen to train with al-Qaida.

 

Chérif Kouachi, the younger, acknowledged as much in an interview with a French television network during their final siege. Said Kouachi was under surveillance until mid-2014.

In a 2008 interview with Le Monde newspaper, Coulibaly himself described prison, where he met Chérif Kouachi then awaiting trial on terrorism charges, as "the best crime school". Their jailhouse mentor is among those scheduled to testify.

Afterwards, the French government reorganized its intelligence structure, raised the national security budget and hired hundreds more investigators to monitor homegrown extremists.

 

"The opening of this trial is the moment to remember that the fight against Islamist terrorism is a major priority of the government," Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Monday in a speech at the French intelligence headquarters. "We will fight relentlessly." The trial will be filmed for posterity, a rarity in France reserved for proceedings of historical import.

One of the three absent defendants is Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly's wife who fled to Syria days ahead of the attacks. She took a starring role in one of Islamic State's propaganda blitzes, urging French Muslims, men and women alike, to follow her path.

 

French media reported that a woman who returned from Syria encountered Boumedienne last year at the enormous al-Hol camp for Islamic State families, living under an assumed name. Since then, the camp has seen numerous escapes.

...
Tags: charlie hebdo cartoon, islamic state attack, charlie hebdo trial, cartoon reprinting, kouachi brothers, french newspaper, je suis charlie


Latest From World

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures toward a board as he meets the military mobilized to help to rebuild the port of Beirut, Tuesday, Sept.1, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron issued a stern warning to Lebanon's political class, urging them to commit to serious reforms within few months or risk punitive action including sanctions, if they fail to deliver. (AP)

Reform swiftly or face consequences: Macron to Lebanese leaders

US President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an area Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that was damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha. (AP)

Trump brands Kenosha's anti-racism protests as 'domestic terror'

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga (center) cemented his status as the clear frontrunner in the race to become the country's next prime minister, ahead of a vote expected on September 14.(AFP)

Japan's ruling party to hold leadership vote to find PM Abe's successor

Army convoy moves on Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. In a fresh incident in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese PLA carried out

China says India violating territorial sovereignty and disturbing peace



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

JK Rowling returns her Kennedy human rights award after ‘transphobic’ tweets

J.K. Rowling poses for the media at the world premiere of the film

Horse killings on the rise in France, authorities suspect ritual-like mutilations

A horse neighs as he stands in a box at a equestrian club in Les Yvelines, French department west of Paris. Armed with knives, some knowledge of their prey and a large dose of cruelty, attackers are going after horses and ponies in pastures across France in what may be ritual mutilations. Police are stymied by the macabre attacks that include slashings and worse. Most often, an ear, usually the right one, has been cut off, recalling the matador’s trophy in a bullring. (AP)

Warsaw zoo tests effect of hemp oil on elephants' stress

Patryk Pycinski, a mammal expert, prepares a male elephant, Fredzia to take a saliva sample in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress.(AP)

Young blogger mobilises protest against Belarus dictator

Stepan Svetlov is the founder of NEXTA, a Telegram channel with 2.1 million subscribers that helps mobilise protesters and shares photo and video content from the demonstrations. (AFP)

EU to sanction top Belarus officials, Lukashenko likely to be on the list soon

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko armed with a Kalashnikov-type rifle near the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham