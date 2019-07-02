Cricket World Cup 2019

World, Europe

Dubai woman caught smuggling drugs inside walnuts

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 2, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
In another case, a man was trying to sneak in with the drugs by hiding the prohibited item in the battery of the cell phone.
The woman was apprehended at International Airport who was attempting to smuggle 3 kg of narcotics. (Photo: File)
 The woman was apprehended at International Airport who was attempting to smuggle 3 kg of narcotics. (Photo: File)

Dubai: In a unique way to deceive security officials, a woman stuffed drugs in six walnuts, IANS reported.

The woman was apprehended at International Airport who was attempting to smuggle 3 kg of narcotics.  

 

Director-General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said that though smugglers are coming up with new and unexpected techniques, the customs have managed to foil many attempts to smuggle 14 kg of narcotic drugs in the first quarter of 2019.

"These were part of 973 seizures of restricted and prohibited goods made at the airport over a period from January 1 to March 31," he was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times

In another case, a man was trying to sneak in with the drugs by hiding the prohibited item in the battery of the cell phone.  

However, these weren't the only exception where smugglers have managed to conceal narcotics in a unique fashion.  

Past cases have shown smugglers hiding their drugs in bags full with red lentils, in toys, bananas and in chocolates as well in the stomach. 

Musabih said that the special training is given to the inspectors and use of sophisticated scanning devices helps them detect the drugs. 

Nassir Madani, a senior inspector at Terminal-3 of Dubai International Airport, said the items seized at the airport include narcotics, weapons, endangered animals and plants, fake money, sorcery tools, drug abuse tools, counterfeit products, and jewelry.

Tags: dubai international airport, walnuts, drug smuggling
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai


