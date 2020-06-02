70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
World, Europe

Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,75,000

AFP
Published Jun 2, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
United States recorded most deaths, with 105,160, ahead of Britain with 39,045, Italy with 33,475, Brazil with 29,937 and France at 28,833
A total of 375,070 deaths have been registered across the globe from 6,258,474 cases. (AP Photo)
 A total of 375,070 deaths have been registered across the globe from 6,258,474 cases. (AP Photo)

LONDON: More than 3,75,000 people have died worldwide from the novel coronavirus, mainly in the United States and Europe, since it emerged in China last year, according to an AFP tally of official figures at 0550 GMT on Tuesday.

A total of 3,75,070 deaths have been registered across the globe from 62,58,474 cases, including 1,79,051 in Europe from 21,67,233 infections.

 

The United States has recorded the most deaths of any country, with 105,160, ahead of Britain with 39,045, Italy with 33,475, Brazil with 29,937 and France at 28,833.

