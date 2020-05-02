39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 02 May 2020 Countries must prepa ...
World, Europe

Countries must prepare for virus resurgence after easing lockdown: WHO

REUTERS
Published May 2, 2020, 10:12 am IST
Updated May 2, 2020, 10:12 am IST
WHO director-general defended of his and the WHO’s “timely” actions in declaring the new coronavirus an international emergency
A Health Care Worker walks across the parking lot at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site in Wantagh, New York. (AFP)
 A Health Care Worker walks across the parking lot at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site in Wantagh, New York. (AFP)

Geneva/London: Countries must lift lockdowns gradually, while still being “on the look-out” for COVID-19 and ready to restore restrictions if the virus jumps back, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

Vulnerable people in institutions, including those in long-term care facilities, prisons and migrant dormitories, must be protected, its top emergencies expert Dr Mike Ryan said.

 

Even if the virus is coming under control, communities must know to still follow physical distancing and hygiene measures, and testing of suspect cases must continue, he said.

“It’s really important that as countries ease those measures that they are constantly on the look out for a jump in infections and in particular are dealing with the transmission in special settings,” Ryan told in a news conference.

The virus has spread in facilities for the elderly in Europe and North America, while in Singapore it has infected migrant workers in dormitories, he said, adding: “Because a spark in a situation like that turns into a fire very very quickly.”

The WHO recognises the difficulty for governments to maintain lockdowns during the pandemic, “for social, psychological and economic reasons”, Ryan said.

“So we are very anxious that we can move to a situation where the disease can be kept under control with less severe measures,” he said.

“But at the same time we want to avoid a situation where we release measures too easily and then we bounce back into the intense transmission and we have to do it all over again,” he said.

Even as some Western countries begin easing lockdowns, there are worrying trends of spread in countries from Haiti to Somalia and Yemen, Ryan said. He also cited Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Sierre Leone, Central African Republic, and a “serious cluster” in Kano, northern Nigeria.

Regarding the new coronavirus that first emerged late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, he reiterated that scientists examining its genetic sequences have assured the WHO that “this virus is natural in origin”.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a robust defence of his and the WHO’s “timely” actions in declaring the new coronavirus an international emergency at the end of January.

The January 30 declaration was made in “enough time for the rest of the world to respond” because at that stage outside China there were only 82 cases of infection and no deaths, he said.

Tedros said the WHO, which is seeking to lead the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, had used the days before declaring the global emergency as time to visit China to learn more about the new virus.

During that visit, they also won a “ground-breaking agreement” with China to send in investigators, Tedros said.

Tedros, asked about relations with the United States - its biggest donor which has suspended funding after criticising WHO’s handling of the pandemic - said: “We are actually in constant contact and we work together.” He gave no further details.

...
Tags: tedros adhanom ghebreyesus, world health organization, coronavirus, covid-19, united states, china, wuhan, lockdown relaxation


Latest From World

A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects an office building in Moscow. (AFP)

Russia reports almost 10,000 new virus cases in a single day

Representational Image. (PTI)

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP)

Biden says alleged sexual assault "never happened"

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (AFP)

Canada puts a ban on assault-style weapons in aftermath of mass shooting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Indian origin doctors in UK at greater risk of virus infection

A medic wearing a protective suit collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing. (PTI)

Russia reports record spike in daily Covid cases after PM's infection

A medical worker wearing protective equipment looks through the window at arriving ambulances at the Pokrovskaya hospital in St.Petersburg, Russia. (AP)

Migrants in Greece shot after violating coronavirus quarantine rules

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos detain a youth during clashes near the Moria refugee camp. (AFP Photo)

UK warns of tougher social distancing norms to fight Covid-19

A file photo of London Ambulance staff in London outside a Covid-19 field hospital. (AFP)

Indians among minority groups in UK worst hit by coronavirus

Indians among worst affected minority groups in England. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham