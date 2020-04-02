World Europe 02 Apr 2020 950 deaths in a day ...
950 deaths in a day take Spain covid deaths to 10,000

 Representative image (AFP)

Madrid: Spain’s death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The number of cases registered rose to by about 8% from Wednesday to 110,238, the ministry said. The proportional daily increases have been slowing down in the past few days.

 

The total death toll reached 10,003, rising by just over 10%, about the same rate as the previous day.

Over 6,000 people were in intensive care, the data showed.

...
