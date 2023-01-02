  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World Europe 02 Jan 2023 Ukraine faces grim s ...
World, Europe

Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 2, 2023, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2023, 10:30 am IST
Ukrainians faced a grim start to 2023 as Sunday brought more Russian missile and drone attacks following a blistering New Year's Eve assault. (AP file image)
  Ukrainians faced a grim start to 2023 as Sunday brought more Russian missile and drone attacks following a blistering New Year's Eve assault. (AP file image)

Kyiv: Ukrainians faced a grim start to 2023 as Sunday brought more Russian missile and drone attacks following a blistering New Year's Eve assault that killed at least three civilians across the country, authorities reported.

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital shortly after midnight, followed by a barrage of missiles that interrupted the small celebrations residents held at home due to wartime curfews. Ukrainian officials alleged Moscow was deliberately targeting civilians along with critical infrastructure to create a climate of fear and destroy morale during the long winter months.

In a video address Sunday night, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his citizens' “sense of unity, of authenticity, of life itself.” The Russians, he said, “will not take away a single year from Ukraine. They will not take away our independence. We will not give them anything.”

Ukrainian forces in the air and on the ground shot down 45 Iranian-made explosive drones fired by Russia on Saturday night and before dawn Sunday, Zelenskyy said.

Another strike at noon Sunday in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed one person, according to the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Starukh. But Kyiv was largely quiet, and people there on New Year's Day savored the snippets of peace.

“Of course it was hard to celebrate fully because we understand that our soldiers can't be with their family,” Evheniya Shulzhenko said while sitting with her husband on a park bench overlooking the city.

But a “really powerful” New Year's Eve speech by Zelenskyy lifted her spirits and made her proud to be Ukrainian, Shulzhenko said. She recently moved to Kyiv after living in Bakhmut and Kharkiv, two cities that have experienced some of the heaviest fighting of the war.

Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night, wounding dozens. An AP photographer at the scene of an explosion in Kyiv saw a woman's body as her husband and son stood nearby.

Ukraine's largest university, the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv, reported significant damage to its buildings and campus. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were damaged, including a kindergarten.

The strikes came 36 hours after widespread missile attacks Russia launched Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities. Saturday's unusually quick follow-up alarmed Ukrainian officials. Russia has carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October, increasing the suffering of Ukrainians, while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.

Nighttime shelling in parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person and blew out hundreds of windows in a children's hospital, according to deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Ukrainian forces reclaimed the city in November after Russia's forces withdrew across the Dnieper River, which bisects the Kherson region.

When shells hit the children's hospital on Saturday night, surgeons were operating on a 13-year-old boy who was seriously wounded in a nearby village that evening, Kherson Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevych said. The boy was transferred in serious condition to a hospital about 99 kilometers (62 miles) away in Mykolaiv.

Elsewhere, a 22-year-old woman died of wounds from a Saturday rocket attack Saturday in the eastern town of Khmelnytskyi, the city's mayor said.

Instead of New Year's fireworks, Oleksander Dugyn said he and his friends and family in Kyiv watched the sparks caused by Ukrainian air defense forces countering Russian attacks.

“We already know the sound of rockets, we know the moment they fly, we know the sound of drones. The sound is like the roar of a moped,” said Dugin, who was strolling with his family in the park. “We hold on the best we can.”

While Russia's bombardments have left many Ukrainians without heating and electricity due to damage or controlled blackouts meant to preserve the remaining power supply, Ukraine's state-owned grid operator said Sunday there would be no restrictions on electricity use for one day.

“The power industry is doing everything possible to ensure that the New Year's holiday is with light, without restrictions,” utility company Ukrenergo said.

It said businesses and industry had cut back to allow the additional electricity for households.

Zelenskyy, in his nightly address, thanked utility workers for helping to keep the lights on during the latest assault. “It is very important how all Ukrainians recharged their inner energy this New Year's Eve,” he said.

In separate tweets Sunday, the Ukrainian leader also reminded the European Union of his country's wish to join the EU. He thanked the Czech Republic and congratulated Sweden, which just exchanged the EU's rotating presidency, for their help in securing progress for Ukraine's bid.

...
Tags: ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy, russian missile drone attacks ukraine 2023, grim start of 2023 for ukraine, three ukranian civilians killed russian attacks 2023
Location: Ukraine, Kiova, Kyiv


Horoscope 02 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

A passenger of a flight from Beijing leaves the terminal after landing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in Barajas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on December 31, 2022. (Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP)

Canada to require COVID tests for passengers from China

Fireworks explode over Sky Tower in central Auckland as New Year celebrations begin in New Zealand on Sunday. — PTI

Revellers throng to New Year's parties after COVID hiatus

In this file photograph taken on December 25, 2005, Pope Benedict XVI delivers his first Christmas Day

Former pope Benedict XVI passes away

The World Health Organization has again urged China to regularly share specific and real-time data on the COVID-19 situation in the country. (AFP file image)

WHO asks China to regularly share data on Covid-19 situation



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

Former US President George Bush meets with Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, who stepped down in 1991 as the Soviet Union collapsed during Bush's presidency, in Moscow on September 15, 2003. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (Image: AP/PTI)

UK leader Liz Truss faces test in Parliament, seeks lifeline

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss. (Photo: AFP)

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

Demonstrators calling for a vote on Scotland's independence (Image: AP)

Germany unveils cannabis liberalisation plan, with caveats

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach attends a press conference on controlled supply of cannabis to adults, in Berlin, on October 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Global food concerns rise as Russia halts Ukraine grain deal

The grain agreement has succeeded in bringing down global food prices, which have fallen about 15 per cent from their peak in March, according to the United Nations. (Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->