World Europe 01 Nov 2019 UK MP Keith Vaz susp ...
World, Europe

UK MP Keith Vaz suspended for 'offering to buy cocaine for prostitutes'

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
The Labour Party said it accepted the suspension recommendation, describing it as a 'sad day for us'.
MPs approved Keith Vaz's suspension after the Parliament Standards Committee concluded in its report that the 62-year-old Goan-origin Labour Party MP for Leicester East had "disregarded" the law when he "expressed willingness" to purchase cocaine for male prostitutes. (Photo: File)
 MPs approved Keith Vaz's suspension after the Parliament Standards Committee concluded in its report that the 62-year-old Goan-origin Labour Party MP for Leicester East had "disregarded" the law when he "expressed willingness" to purchase cocaine for male prostitutes. (Photo: File)

London: The UK Parliament on Thursday suspended Keith Vaz, one of Britain's longest-serving Indian-origin MPs, for six months after he was found to have "expressed willingness" to purchase cocaine for male prostitutes.

MPs approved Keith Vaz's suspension after the Parliament Standards Committee concluded in its report that the 62-year-old Goan-origin Labour Party MP for Leicester East had "disregarded" the law when he "expressed willingness" to purchase cocaine for male prostitutes.

 

In a strongly-worded report earlier this week, the Commons watchdog said there was "convincing evidence" that Keith Vaz was "evasive or unhelpful" during an investigation into his conduct.

The Labour Party said it accepted the suspension recommendation, describing it as a "sad day for us".

Earlier, Labour's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott had said that Keith Vaz should stand aside as the party's candidate for Leicester East, the seat he has held since 1987, in the December election 12.

"I think he himself should agree not to be a candidate. It has been a very sad issue, not just for him but for his family and his children," she said.

The Parliament Standards Committee chairperson, Kate Green, said she had written to ask the Leader of the House in the next Parliament to bring forward the suspension again, if Keith Vaz is re-elected, so that he would have to serve the full six months.

Vaz issued a statement soon after the report, saying he had been admitted to hospital due to ill health.

He said he has been suffering from a serious mental health condition for the last three years as a result of the events and insisted that he fully cooperated with the parliamentary inquiry.

"Vaz vigorously rejects the allegation that he has failed to cooperate with the inquiry: to the contrary, he holds the standards system in the highest regard and with the highest respect," his statement noted.

The MP had been caught up in a scandal around his private life in 2016 following newspaper headlines linking him with male escorts. At the time, he had issued a public apology and stepped down as the head of the influential House of Commons' Home Affairs Committee.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

...
Tags: uk parliament, labour party, keith vaz
Location: United Kingdom, England


Latest From World

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

According to a report from The New York Times, Trump -- who is a native New Yorker -- and his wife Melania filed individual declarations of domicile in September changing their primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach. (Photo: File)

'Treated very badly': Donald Trump to move permanent residence to Florida

Officials from a California school district were left red-faced after students who dialled a suicide prevention hotline listed on their ID badges instead stumbled on a sex line. (Representational Image)

Mix-up of a digit redirected US students calling suicide helpline to sex hotline

(Photo: File)

Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, one-day fee waived off: Pak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Kashmir an issue between India, Pak, UK's stance unchanged: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said in Parliament that the UK's long-standing stance of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan remains unchanged although the situation in the Valley is of

Nirav Modi moves new bail application, hearing on November 6

The 48-year-old, who is fighting extradition to India, has reportedly sighted anxiety and depression in the latest application. (Photo: File)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg declines environmental award

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. (Photo: AFP)

British MPs vote in favour of holding general elections on December 12

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: File)

EU agrees to delay Brexit until January 31

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not resign as a result of failing to pull Britain out of the European Union on October 31 - a deadline he repeatedly promised -
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham