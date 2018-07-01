search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Indian man kills brother-in-law in UK, drove his body to police station

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Sukhwinder Singh became delusional and stabbed his brother-in-law to death before driving the body to West Bromwich police station.
Sukhwinder Singh had killed his 39-year-old brother-in-law in August 2017 over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife. (Photo: Facebook | West Midlands police)
 Sukhwinder Singh had killed his 39-year-old brother-in-law in August 2017 over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife. (Photo: Facebook | West Midlands police)

London: An Indian man, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, who was allowed into the UK following "an administrative error ", has been sentenced to five years in jail for murdering his brother-in-law.

Sukhwinder Singh, 41, became delusional and stabbed his brother-in-law to death before driving the dead body to West Bromwich police station in the West Midlands and handing himself in August 2017.

 

The man was jailed after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday and is set to receive psychiatric treatment before starting his sentence.

At the end of his prison term, Sukhwinder Singh will be deported to India.

"I have to say the circumstances of this offence lead me to conclude without hesitation that you are an extremely dangerous individual," Judge Michael Challinor said at the sentencing hearing.

Sukhwinder Singh had killed his 39-year-old brother-in-law in August 2017 over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife.

The UK court heard how Singh had killed a student union president in Jalandhar in 1998. He had been released from a Punjab jail after serving seven years for the murder. He was out on bail pending an appeal when he fled to the UK in 2007, on a six-month visa.

Following "an administrative error" by British authorities, Sukhwinder Singh was granted indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in the UK and successfully applied for British citizenship in 2011.

"You were illegally in this country, having fled India, where you should have been in prison serving a sentence for murder, and then you killed for a second time using a similar weapon, namely a knife," the judge noted.

Prosecutors told the court that Sukhwinder Singh used heroin and crack cocaine which added to his paranoia.

Prosecutor Nigel Power told the court: "On the morning of Thursday, August 10, 2017, the defendant went into the front office of West Bromwich police station and said 'I have a dead body in the car'. He was telling the truth.

"The deceased was in the front passenger seat of his BMW car and had been killed by a single stab wound to the chest, which also cut the seat-belt almost in half."

Sukhwinder Singh's wife had voiced concerns over his mental health to the police and social services. On the day of the killing, she was moving to a women's refuge.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "This was an unusual case as Singh brought his victim to us; casually walking into the station to reveal Kumar was dead in his passenger seat. He had been driving around with Kumar dead next to him for hours before deciding to come to police. It was quickly established he had been responsible for the stabbing, and he will now serve time in prison to reflect that."

Tags: indians abroad, sukhwinder singh, crime
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi, Ronaldo World Cup exits signal changing of the guard

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had been on a quarter-final collision course but the closest they will now come to each other in Russia is the airport departure lounge. (Photo: AFP)
 

No notch, no chin: Xiaomi's Mi MIX 3 could achieve its true goal

Oh, and there’s no visible notch.
 

Japanese pencil rocket blows up after liftoff

The 10-meter (33-foot) pencil rocket lifted only slightly from its launch pad before dropping to the ground, disappearing in a fireball. (AP Photo)
 

Fortnite on Android? You may want to check again

These fake apps do a great job at seeming convincing, as many use the same images and loading screens found in the iOS app.
 

Salman was ‘bro zoned’ by 1st girl he loved and story has Maine Pyar Kiya connection

(Right) Salman Khan in a still from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Stylish France break Argentine hearts as Messi's dream ends

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring after Kylian Mbappe won a penalty early on but Angel Di Maria cancelled out his spot-kick just before the half-time break. The latter half added only more drama with five goals on the evening. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

3 killed in explosion in Nothern Germany row house

Around 70 firefighters were able to put out the blaze that followed the explosion. (Photo: AP)

Terror outfits recruited, used children in Kashmir during clashes: UN report

The report covers 20 countries, including war-torn Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen and also the situation in India, the Philippines and Nigeria. (Representational Image)

Justin Trudeau slammed for paying USD 17,044 to chef for meal during India visit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was slammed for paying USD 17,044 to Vikram Vij, a chef from Vancouver to prepare a meal for a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | JustinTrudeau)

Brazilian journalist's reaction when man tried to kiss her on live TV praised

She also said that she had encountered numerous problems in Russia like unwanted attention, ranging from aggressive looks to offensive songs. (Photo: ANI)

Indian football fan dies in car accident near World Cup venue: report

According to preliminary reports, the Renault Logan taxi drove on the wrong side of the road, violating road regulations, and crashed into a bus. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham