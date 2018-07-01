search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: Dzyuba pulls one back for hosts
 
World, Europe

French convict pulls off daring jailbreak via helicopter

AFP
Published Jul 1, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
The escape came after appeals court sentenced him to 25 yrs for masterminding May 2010 botched armed robbery which killed policewoman.
It is the second time Faid has pulled off a spectacular jailbreak -- in 2013, he blasted his way out of a prison in northern France using dynamite. (Photo: @hallygan/Twitter)
 It is the second time Faid has pulled off a spectacular jailbreak -- in 2013, he blasted his way out of a prison in northern France using dynamite. (Photo: @hallygan/Twitter)

Paris: A notorious career thief who was once France's most-wanted man pulled off a daring jailbreak on Sunday, fleeing a prison in the Paris area by helicopter, officials said.

Redoine Faid, 46, broke out of the prison in Reau in the city's southeastern suburbs within minutes, helped by a number of heavily-armed men, sources close to the case said.

 

The escape came after an appeals court sentenced him to 25 years for masterminding a May 2010 botched armed robbery, in which a policewoman was killed.

Faid fled on Sunday with three accomplices, according to the sources.

The helicopter was later found in a northeastern suburb of the French capital, they said, adding that a police search has been launched across the entire Paris region.

It is the second time Faid has pulled off a spectacular jailbreak -- in 2013, he blasted his way out of a prison in northern France using dynamite.

He had been in prison since mid-2011 for breaking the terms of his parole over past convictions for bank robberies and brazen heists of cash-in-transit vehicles.

Armed with a pistol, he briefly took four guards hostage before escaping in a waiting getaway car. All the hostages were released unharmed.

Faid was eventually recaptured six weeks later at a hotel in an industrial area on the outskirts of Paris.

A woman working at the hotel told AFP at the time that Faid's accomplice had paid for the room in cash and that the two men had been there for several days.

Prior to the 2013 escape, Faid had been released from a previous stint of a decade behind bars after convincing parole officials that he regretted his criminal past and was determined to start afresh.

Faid, who grew up in tough immigrant suburbs outside Paris, has made several television appearances and co-authored two books about his delinquent youth and rise as a criminal in the Paris suburbs.

He said his life of crime was inspired by American films such as "Scarface" and "Heat".

Tags: french convict, jailbreak, most-wanted, helicopter
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook axes its plans of building a drone to deliver internet access

The drone was initially catered into Facebook's Internet.org project, which was aimed to 'connect the whole world'. (Representative Image)
 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: Dzyuba pulls one back for hosts

(Photo: AP)
 

A smartphone app can help you choose healthy foods

The FoodSwitch app, developed by researchers from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia and Northwestern University in the US.
 

Qualcomm unveils the QCC3026 SoC for cost-effective wireless earbuds

OPPO has recently announced their first wireless stereo earbuds called – ‘O-Free’ based on the new QCC3026 SoC with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo, and will also be included with Find X phones.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
 

CloudWalker 4K Ready Cloud TV X2 launched

The Android-powered smart TV features in three size variants – 32, 50 and 55-inch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Indian-origin woman to swim across English Channel to raise funds

Through this work, around 1,800 students from deprived communities of south Delhi are set to receive high-quality primary school education and be supported to improve their learning levels. (Photo: @leah_chowdhry/Twitter)

Indian man kills brother-in-law in UK, drove his body to police station

Sukhwinder Singh had killed his 39-year-old brother-in-law in August 2017 over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife. (Photo: Facebook | West Midlands police)

3 killed in explosion in Nothern Germany row house

Around 70 firefighters were able to put out the blaze that followed the explosion. (Photo: AP)

Terror outfits recruited, used children in Kashmir during clashes: UN report

The report covers 20 countries, including war-torn Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen and also the situation in India, the Philippines and Nigeria. (Representational Image)

Justin Trudeau slammed for paying USD 17,044 to chef for meal during India visit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was slammed for paying USD 17,044 to Vikram Vij, a chef from Vancouver to prepare a meal for a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | JustinTrudeau)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham