World Europe 01 Jun 2019 List to replace Brit ...
World, Europe

List to replace British PM Theresa May now reaches 12

AFP
Published Jun 1, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Former foreign secretary and pro-Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson is the hot favourite and is popular with grassroot party members.
British PM Theresa May
 British PM Theresa May

London: Backbencher Mark Harper became the 12th Conservative MP to enter the contest to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, the Daily Telegraph reported Friday, as a shock poll highlighted the task facing her successor. The former chief whip admitted he was an “underdog”, but told the newspaper his low profile could work in his favour.

“We’ve seen basically the same faces saying the same things that they’ve been saying for the last three years,” he said. Brexit will dominate the battle to replace May, who was brought down by her failure to take Britain out of the European Union on March 29 as planned.

 

Former foreign secretary and pro-Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson is the hot favourite and is popular with grassroot party members. But they will only get a vote after the Tory MPs whittle down the list — currently 12 names long — to a final two, and many are opposed to Johnson due to his pro-Brexit stance and gaffe-prone personality. The Tories suffered humiliation during the recent European elections, receiving only nine per cent of the vote as they bled support to the newly formed Brexit Party. But the Oppos-ition Labour Party was also punished for its ambiguity on Brexit, coming in third place behind the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats.

Tags: mark harper, british prime minister theresa may, brexit


