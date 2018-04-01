search on deccanchronicle.com
India most vulnerable to climate change: HSBC

The bank assessed 67 developed, emerging and frontier markets on vulnerability to the physical impacts of climate change.
The 67 nations represent almost a third of the world’s nation states, 80 per cent of the global population and 94 percent of global gross domestic product.
London: India is the most vulnerable country to climate change, followed by Pakistan, the Philippines and Bangladesh, a ranking by HSBC showed.

The bank assessed 67 developed, emerging and frontier markets on vulnerability to the physical impacts of climate change, sensitivity to extreme weather events, exposure to energy transition risks and ability to respond to climate change.

 

The 67 nations represent almost a third of the world’s nation states, 80 per cent of the global population and 94 percent of global gross domestic product. HSBC averaged the scores in each area for the countries in order to reach the overall ranking. Of the four nations assessed by HSBC to be most vulnerable, India has said climate change could cut agricultural incomes, particularly unirrigated areas that would be hit hardest by rising temperatures and declines in rainfall.

