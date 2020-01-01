World Europe 01 Jan 2020 Pope Francis sorry f ...
World, Europe

Pope Francis sorry for slapping woman devotee

AFP
Published Jan 1, 2020, 8:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2020, 8:19 pm IST
Later, the pontiff departed from script at Vatican Mass to deplore "every form of violence against women."
Pope Francis (file photo)
 Pope Francis (file photo)

Pope Francis apologised Wednesday for slapping a woman who had grabbed him as he greeted a crowd of devotees, shortly before he delivered a speech denouncing "every form of violence against women."

The image of a visibly annoyed Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of an admirer as he walked by the Catholic faithful on New Year's Eve instantly went viral on social media.A personal apology followed. "We lose patience many times," Francis confessed.

 

"It happens to me too. I apologise for the bad example given yesterday," the head of the Catholic church said before celebrating Mass at the Vatican.

Twitter enthusiasts commented on the pontiff's prompt riposte to the exuberant woman.

Francis had greeted children before the Nativity scene on Saint Peter's Square and was turning away when a woman who had crossed herself then cried out something, yanked his hand and almost caused him to fall.

The 83-year-old Pope grimaced and scowled before managing to break free, slapping her hand twice as a security guard intervened.

The pontiff continued his tour, walking with some difficulty while maintaining a slightly greater distance from visitors, and gradually relaxed again as he met with other children.

Twitter comments revealed some support for his instinctive reaction.

"I'm not a Catholic, but the woman is wrong. It even seemed as if the Pope experienced pain at one moment," one comment read.

Others were less favourable, however.

"Yikes. She was totally wrong but his reaction was not very Pope like," another commented.

In his first Mass of the New Year, the pontiff later declared that "every form of violence against women is a blasphemy against God, who was born of a woman."

He noted that the service traditionally celebrates the life of Mary, "the woman who wove the humanity of God."

The blessing of God for all, he said, was "not magic but requires patience, patience and love."

The pontiff then repeated "patience and love" in a comment that was not contained in a text distributed to media ahead of time and which seemed to be his reaction to what had occurred the night before.

The pope is known to enjoy greeting the public, and also has a reputation for speaking his mind and having a determined temperament.

Francis emphasised Wednesday that women were the "sources of life" and deplored that they were "continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and to suppress the life they bear in the womb."

He underscored that in the Christian faith, "from a woman was born the Prince of peace," and bemoaned that women's bodies were "sacrificed on the profane altars of advertising, of profiteering, of pornography."

...
Tags: pope francis, slap, women, vatican mass


Latest From World

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Sunday directed the shut down of around 2,000 base transceiver stations, affecting around 1 crore users in 32 districts that share border with India and Myanmar. (Photo: File | Representational)

Bangladesh restores networks along Indian border post shutting services over security

According to Afghan media citing local officials, the Taliban had a mole among the checkpoint's 14 officers who helped carry out the attack. (Photo: AFP / File)

Afghanistan: 8 policemen killed in Taliban attack in Balkh

Two men have been shot in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries. (Photo: Representational)

2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee

Pictures released by the news agency showed Red Crescent emergency workers searching through the wreckage of an overturned yellow bus. (Photo: AFP)

10 dead in Iran bus crash



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'Today it is not out of danger': Fragile Notre Dame Cathedral might not be saved

With no more roof to keep the massive stone structure stable, the cathedral's surviving vaults are crucial to keeping it standing, but they are vulnerable. (Photo: File | AFP)

Indian-origin man jailed after his speeding sports car kills UK teen cyclist

The 37-year-old, behind the wheel of a Nissan GT-R, was travelling along Binley Road in Coventry in October last year when he struck 17-year-old Ryan Willoughby-Oakes at the junction with Allard Way. (Photo: Twitter)

Welcoming new lawmakers, UK PM vows to get Brexit done as soon as possible

For now, the prime minister will appoint three new ministers to fill vacant positions and keep any changes to a minimum before Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31. (Photo: File)

UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries including India

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had made references to such a new so-called

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

A 31-year-old special education teacher, drew up a singles ad for Yellow Duck and placed it on a community bulletin board at a local grocery store. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham