EU Fines Gucci, Chloé, Loewe €157 Million for Price-Fixing

The European Commission on Tuesday slapped a combined €157 million fine on fashion giants Gucci, Chloé and Loewe for restricting retailers from setting their own prices, a move that reduced competition and limited consumer choice across Europe. Gucci bore the largest penalty of €119 million.

An investigation launched in 2023 revealed that the three brands imposed strict pricing policies on retailers, including fixed retail prices online and offline, caps on discounts, and restrictions on sales periods. Gucci went further by forbidding retailers from selling a specific product line online.

European Commissioner for Competition Teresa Ribera said, “In Europe, all consumers, whatever they buy, and wherever they buy it, online or offline, deserve the benefits of genuine price competition. This decision sends a strong signal that unfair practices will not be tolerated, and fair competition and consumer protection apply to everyone equally.”

The Commission found that the pricing policies applied across the brands’ entire product ranges, including apparel, leather goods, shoes, and accessories. Retailers that deviated from these rules were closely monitored.

The watchdog noted that such practices stifled competition, inflated prices, and reduced consumer choice — violating EU antitrust laws. The crackdown targeted all three brands together because the infringements occurred over the same period, from 2015 to 2023, and involved many shared retailers.

The companies ceased these pricing policies when the investigation began. Chloé was fined €19 million, and Loewe €18 million, while Gucci received the heaviest penalty.