EU Demands TikTok Modify Its Design to Reduce User Addiction

6 Feb 2026 5:08 PM IST

TikTok's recommendation system may increase addiction in youth, necessitating urgent changes.

EU Demands TikTok Modify Its Design to Reduce User Addiction
Representational Image

Brussels: The EU has told TikTok it needs to change the "addictive design" of its platform after it was found in breach of the bloc's digital content rules, the European Commission said Friday.

A preliminary investigation by the EU executive found that "TikTok did not adequately assess how these addictive features could harm the physical and mental wellbeing of its users, including minors and vulnerable adults".
To avoid the risk of heavy fines, the commission said the Chinese-owned platform needed to make wide-ranging changes, citing concerns with "infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications, and its highly personalised recommender system."
