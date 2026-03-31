EU Criticizes Israel’s Death Penalty Law, Calling it 'Clear Step Backward'
"This is a clear step backwards -- the introduction of the death penalty, together with the discriminatory nature of the law," EU said.
Brussels: The European Union condemned Tuesday Israel's approval of a "discriminatory" bill allowing the execution of Palestinians convicted on terror charges for deadly attacks.
"The death penalty bill in Israel is very concerning to us in the EU. This is a clear step backwards -- the introduction of the death penalty, together with the discriminatory nature of the law," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni told journalists in Brussels.
( Source : AFP )
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