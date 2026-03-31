 Top
Home » World

EU Criticizes Israel’s Death Penalty Law, Calling it 'Clear Step Backward'

World
31 March 2026 5:37 PM IST

"This is a clear step backwards -- the introduction of the death penalty, together with the discriminatory nature of the law," EU said.

EU Criticizes Israel’s Death Penalty Law, Calling it Clear Step Backward
x
A protester waves a European Union flag during the "Together Against the Far Right" demonstration, in London, Saturday, March 28, 2026.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Brussels: The European Union condemned Tuesday Israel's approval of a "discriminatory" bill allowing the execution of Palestinians convicted on terror charges for deadly attacks.

"The death penalty bill in Israel is very concerning to us in the EU. This is a clear step backwards -- the introduction of the death penalty, together with the discriminatory nature of the law," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni told journalists in Brussels.
( Source : AFP )
European Union (EU) palestinians death penalty Israel 
Palestine 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X