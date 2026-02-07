Epstein ‘Alive’ Claims Resurface After File Release

Fresh conspiracy theories claiming disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein may still be alive have circulated online following the public release of millions of case documents by the US Justice Department.

The Justice Department’s latest release of files about the convicted sex offender sparked fresh social media speculation that Epstein staged his death.

A viral image of a bearded man resembling Epstein also spread online, further amplifying the rumours, though observers said it could depict an unrelated individual or an AI-generated image.

However, a US government review has earlier concluded that Epstein died by suicide in federal custody in 2019 and found no evidence of a secret client list.

Epstein was accused of operating a trafficking network that exploited dozens of underage girls, often luring them with offers of massages or modelling work.