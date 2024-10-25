Envoy Praises Revanth for Skilling, River Revival

Seoul:Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar has appreciated two initiatives of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy — skilling of youth and river rejuvenation — by drawing inspiration from Korea.

Speaking to a media delegation from Telangana at the Indian embassy here on Wednesday, Kumar said his office had actively been following up the investment opportunities explored during the Chief Minister’s recent visit to the South Korean capital. “We are planning to bring a few delegations to Telangana to further the trade opportunities,” he said.

Referring to South Korea’s strides in skill development, the ambassador said children who pursue skill training in special schools till Class 12 are absorbed by industry immediately after they pass out. There is a huge potential for skilled workers in South Korea, particularly in ship building, automobile, digital infra and semiconductor sectors.

“Korea which achieved remarkable progress after the Korean War has developed on its own, thanks to a focussed approach on industrialisation and skilling,” Amit Kumar pointed out.

The embassy took the initiative to bring in youths from India to work in the shipbuilding sector in South Korea. “Around 200 Indians came so far and we are expecting a fillip once a bilateral agreement on employment is put in place,” Kumar said, adding, “As of now, 2,000 Indian students and researchers are in South Korea.”

Terming the recent IPO by auto sector giant Hyundai in India as unprecedented, the ambassador said the development was indicative of the company’s long-term goals for India. The impact of China further incentivising car manufacturing needed to be studied, Kumar said.

Maintaining that Seoul had achieved tremendous economic progress after rejuvenating the Han river, Kumar said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s dream of Musi development could become a reality provided the will and commitment to the project.