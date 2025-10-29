Ennismore Signs SO/ Ras Al Khaimah: First Lifestyle All-Inclusive in UAE

Dubai: Ennismore, the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, has signed an agreement for SO/ Ras Al Khaimah, marking the brand's inaugural all-inclusive resort outside Europe and the group's first lifestyle hotel in the UAE emirate. Slated to open later this year, the 257-room property on Al Marjan Island will blend fashion-forward design with Ras Al Khaimah's dramatic landscapes of desert, mangroves, mountains, and Arabian Sea vistas.

Inspired by local nature, the resort's aesthetic features sunset oranges, sandy stones, deep teal oceans, and greens, accented by light walnut wood, sandstone joinery, and bronze details for a warm, inviting feel. All sea-view rooms and suites across seven categories will incorporate sartorial elements fused with regional culture.





Culinary highlights, curated via Ennismore’s Global F&B Platform, include five venues: The Market for all-day casual dining; Chiano for Mediterranean-Italian fare; Hadaba for elegant Levantine dinners; Floating World for Japanese and Pan-Asian specialties; and the 10th-floor Savant cocktail bar with live entertainment. Additional options comprise two pool bars—Cabini and adults-only Bungalow—plus an independent beach club.





Event facilities cater to up to 345 guests in a function hall, pre-function area, and four breakout rooms. Wellness seekers can unwind at the spa with treatment rooms, sauna, cold plunge pool, and extensive therapies, or join complimentary gym classes; outdoor enthusiasts have access to seven golf courses within 11 km. Adventure options abound, from sunrise dune walks and horseback riding to kayaking, with proximity to cultural sites, designer boutiques, fine dining, nightlife, and the island's upcoming first casino.





The signing underscores Ennismore's push into lifestyle all-inclusives, bolstering a portfolio of over 60 resorts (25,000+ rooms) worldwide. Recent launches include Rixos Tersane Istanbul and Hyde Bodrum, with a pipeline featuring six Rixos properties in Mexico, plus openings in Egypt, Dubai, and Vietnam. SO/ Ras Al Khaimah joins the ALL Inclusive Collection, a digital platform highlighting immersive luxury from brands like Rixos, SO/, Hyde, SLS, and Swissôtel, redefining all-inclusives with elevated design, dining, and entertainment.





"Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing luxury destinations in the region, making it the perfect location to debut the first SO/ all-inclusive resort in the Middle East," said Cenk Unverdi, COO of Rixos & All-Inclusive Collection - GCC, Central Asia & Europe for Ennismore. "Building on the success of Rixos... SO/ Ras Al Khaimah will offer a timeless, intimate take on the art of escape, where bold design, exceptional food and beverage, and creativity come together."





The emirate's tourism boom, per the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), saw 1.28 million overnight visitors in 2024—a record up 12% in revenues—fuelled by successes like Rixos Bab Al Bahr and the new Rixos Al Marid. On track for 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030, Ras Al Khaimah is cementing its status as a lifestyle all-inclusive hub.



