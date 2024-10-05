Emirates bans pagers, walkie-talkies onboard after Lebanon blasts

Dubai: Dubai-based airline Emirates has banned pagers and walkie-talkies onboard its planes following sabotage attacks in Lebanon, and extended flight cancellations for Middle East destinations due to regional escalation.



"All Passengers travelling on flights to, from or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie-talkies in checked or cabin baggage," the carrier said, weeks after a wave of exploding communication devices used by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which blamed Israel for the attacks.

In a statement posted on its website on Friday, Emirates said that "such items found in passengers' hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police."

The blasts last month killed at least 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 across Lebanon.

Emirates, the Middle East's biggest airline,also announced that its Iraq and Iran routes will remain suspended until Tuesday.

The cancellations were first announced in the wake of a major Iranian attack on Israel this week that saw missiles flying over Iraq and Iran.

Emirates said its flights to Jordan, which were also suspended, would resume on Sunday.

Flights to and from Lebanon will remain suspended until October 15, Emirates said, as Israel steps up attacks on the country, including parts of the capital near its only airport.

Several other carriers have also put some services to and from Beirut and other Middle East airports on hold.