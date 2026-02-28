Embassy Asks Indian Nationals in Israel to Exercise Utmost Caution

Hyderabad: In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command, according to Embassy of India in Israel

Updated instructions may be accessed at: https://www.oref.org.il/eng, the Embassy said, adding that all Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work

Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly.

In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24x7 helpline: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary.