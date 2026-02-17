Elon Musk Edges Closer to Becoming World’s First Trillionaire

Global tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is approaching an unprecedented financial milestone, with estimates suggesting he could become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2026.

As of February 2026, Musk’s net worth is estimated at about $849 billion, driven primarily by his ownership stakes in Tesla Inc. and SpaceX. The valuation surge has made him the wealthiest individual globally, far ahead of figures such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

Prediction market Kalshi estimates roughly a 75% probability that Musk could cross the $1 trillion mark this year and a near-certain chance before 2029. Analysts say recent corporate developments have accelerated the trajectory.

A key driver behind the wealth increase is the merger of SpaceX with artificial-intelligence venture xAI, which reportedly valued the combined entity at about $1.25 trillion. Musk’s estimated 43% stake alone is worth more than $530 billion.

Tesla remains another major contributor. Musk holds roughly a 12% stake in the electric-vehicle company along with significant stock options, together worth hundreds of billions of dollars. A potential SpaceX public offering could further boost valuations, with some analysts projecting his fortune could exceed $1.5 trillion under favourable market conditions.

Responding to discussions about his wealth, Musk said his net worth is largely tied to company ownership rather than cash holdings, noting that employees and investors also benefit from rising valuations through stock and options.

If the current pace continues, 2026 may mark the first time in modern history that an individual’s net worth surpasses one trillion dollars.