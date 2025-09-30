Eight Nations Back Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Washington DC: Eight Arab and Muslim nations on Tuesday issued a joint statement welcoming US President Donald Trump's proposals to end the Gaza conflict and prevent the displacement of Palestinians.

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt expressed confidence in US President Trump's "leadership and sincere efforts" to find a path to peace in the region.

The ministers welcomed the US president's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the conflict, rebuild Gaza, and advance peace in the Middle East. They also praised his commitment to block any Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

In their statement, the ministers affirmed their "readiness to engage positively and constructively" with the United States and other parties to finalise and implement the agreement. They emphasised the importance of their partnership with Washington in securing regional peace and stability.

The eight nations outlined their vision for a comprehensive deal, which includes:

Unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Prevention of Palestinian displacement

Release of hostages

Security guarantees for all parties

Full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip

Integration of Gaza with the West Bank

The ministers stressed that any lasting solution must be based on a two-state framework, in which Gaza is "fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in accordance with international law." They described this approach as essential to achieving long-term regional stability and security.

Earlier, the White House on Monday (local time) released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The peace plan included that Gaza will be a de-radicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

The peace plan stated that if both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

The peace plans further stated that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th, 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

The point plan states that once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the January 19, 2025, agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.