Dubai unveils AED 390M plan to develop countryside, boost tourism

Dubai: As many as 37 projects aimed at developing Dubai’s countryside, with a total cost of AED 390 million (approximately $106 million), had been approved on Sunday. This initiative will establish five service and recreational stations, offering a unique tourism experience for both residents and visitors.

The plan is part of a broader initiative to enhance Dubai’s rural areas from 2024 to 2028, with projects carried out in partnership with the private sector. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, shared details on his X account. He emphasised that these projects will be implemented over the next five years to provide high-quality services and advanced facilities to meet the needs of residents and visitors.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted that the initiatives are expected to significantly boost tourism in Dubai’s rural areas, projecting an increase in annual visitor numbers from 500,000 to over 3 million by 2040 along the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route.





As part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, we have approved the master plan for Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, featuring new facilities, activities, events, and services. Our goal is to increase the number of visitors by 600% to reach over 3 million by 2040. We have also approved… pic.twitter.com/RnW2ZUXeLS — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 20, 2024

Key features of the development include cycling tracks, luxury desert camps, and activities such as hot air balloon rides and kayaking tours. These initiatives aim to preserve the region's natural beauty while expanding investment opportunities and providing unique experiences for nature and adventure enthusiasts.

Additionally, the Dubai Countryside and Rural Areas Development Plan encompasses various projects designed to enhance local services and attractions. This will improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, with new healthcare facilities, nurseries, and parks included in the plans.

The Saih Al Salam Scenic Route aligns with the broader Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Sheikh Hamdan reiterated that these projects will contribute to making Dubai one of the world’s best cities in terms of quality of life and sustainability. Facilities such as traditional markets, outdoor cinemas, adventure parks, and cultural stations will further enhance Dubai’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination while preserving its rural heritage and environment.

The first phase includes 18 new services, including healthcare, parks, and government services, ensuring that the needs of both residents and visitors are met. The Dubai government will oversee the successful implementation of these projects, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for living and tourism.