Dubai Prince Sheikh Hamdan Welcome Fourth Child, Baby Girl Named Hind

Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, the wife of Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, gave birth to their fourth child, a baby girl, on Saturday. The newborn, whose arrival has brought joy to the royal family, has been named 'Hind,' in a heartfelt tribute to Sheikh Hamdan's mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The birth of the baby girl has been widely celebrated within the royal family and the people of Dubai, marking a moment of joy for the Emirates. The name 'Hind' holds great significance, as it honors the legacy of Sheikha Hind, who has played a prominent role in the development and progress of Dubai. Sheikha Hind is known for her philanthropic work and significant contributions to the community.

The announcement of the birth was shared through official channels, where the royal family expressed their happiness and gratitude for the safe arrival of the child. Sheikh Hamdan, who is widely adored in the UAE for his leadership and contributions, is said to be overjoyed by the addition to his family. This newborn daughter joins the couple’s three other children, adding to the growing family of the Crown Prince and Sheikha Shaikha. The couple’s children have consistently been in the spotlight, with the royal family’s activities and milestones often celebrated by the citizens of Dubai and the UAE. The arrival of Baby Hind comes as another beautiful chapter in the lives of the royal family, further strengthening the bond between the ruling family and the people of Dubai.



