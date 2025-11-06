Dubai-Based Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Passes Away at 32

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood, known for his breathtaking travel visuals and global adventures, passed away at the age of 32. His sudden demise has left fans and the creator community in deep shock.

Dubai-Based travel influencer #AnunaySood passes away at 32, family releases statement pic.twitter.com/LgwCrfgleY — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) November 6, 2025

Sood, who was based in Dubai, reportedly passed away while travelling in the United States. His family released an official statement confirming the news, requesting privacy during this difficult time. “It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Anunay. We request everyone to respect our privacy as we cope with this immense loss,” the statement read.

Known for his cinematic travel videos and collaborations with leading tourism boards, Sood had garnered over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years and had recently worked with major global brands in the travel and lifestyle sector.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans, fellow influencers, and travel enthusiasts, remembering him as a passionate storyteller and inspiration to countless young travellers.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. His last social media post, shared just days before his passing, showed him exploring scenic landscapes abroad.

Sood’s legacy as one of India’s pioneering travel content creators continues to inspire a new generation of wanderers and visual artists.



