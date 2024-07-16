Donald Trump chooses senator JD Vance as his vice president pick

Donald Trump says Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential pick .



He said on his Truth Social Network, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he prepares to become the GOP’s official nominee.