Donald Trump calls himself ‘father of IVF’ at all-women town hall in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump spoke about In-Vitro fertilisation at an all women town hall and called himself the father of IVF as he tried to convince the voters of Georgia where early voting has already begun.

Trump is shown to be trailing against his competitor Vice President Kamala Harris in issues related to women in the recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Georgia is one of the few states which could be the deciding factor for the upcoming polls.

“I want to talk about IVF. I’m the father of IVF, so I want to hear this question,” Trump said.

Trump further said, “We really are the party for IVF. We want fertilization that is all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we’re out there on IVF, even more than them.”

Trump announced his support for the IVF procedure after hearing that some women were concerned about the possible restrictions on fertility treatments in the state. Though a few conservative Republicans have declined to support IVF.

IVF became the top discussion topic in the election after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that embryos are children. But the judgment left a vacuum over the issue of how to legally store, transport and use embryos, prompting some IVF patients to consider moving their frozen embryos out of the state, as reported by Reuters news agency.

But later on, Trump’s campaign called his “father of IVF” comment as a joke.

Trump campaign’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, “It was a joke President Trump made in jest when he was enthusiastically answering a question about IVF as he strongly supports widespread access to fertility treatments for women and families.”

The US Presidential election is scheduled for November 5.