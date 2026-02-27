Did Tampa Airport Put Up A Ban On Travelers Wearing Pyjamas?

Every year, more than 25 million passengers travel through Tampa International Airport in Florida. The airport consistently ranks among the top North American airports for passenger experience. Recently, however, Tampa Airport officials posted a message on social media allegedly announcing a ban on travelers wearing pyjamas on flights. They claimed the reason was the growing number of passengers choosing to wear pyjamas, specifically noting that “people are wearing pyjamas at the airport in the middle of the day.”

The post also referenced a supposed earlier ban on Crocs footwear within the premises, stating that the airport had “seen enough” and that it was time to tackle an even bigger crisis, the pyjamas. The message acknowledged that the decision might seem disruptive to many travelers but insisted it was time to have a difficult conversation. It concluded with motivational lines such as, “You can do this. This madness stops today. The movement starts now,” and ended with, “Help Tampa International Airport become the world’s first Crocs-free and pajama-free airport.”

The post sparked an online debate among the Indian community, who thought it was real. However, following a series of posts, it was made clear that the post was just intended to be a sublime trolling.

Although the message appeared serious, its tone was clearly sarcastic. Tampa International Airport has a long history of making humorous, exaggerated statements on social media to engage audiences in a satirical way. When asked about the pyjama ban by a magazine, airport officials clarified that the post was intended as a joke and a playful nod to ongoing debates about travel fashion. They emphasized that they encourage passengers to travel comfortably and appreciate their loyal followers who enjoy the humor.

This approach aligns with comments made last September by the airport’s social media manager during a university speech. He explained that their posts are intentionally lighthearted to increase brand awareness: “If we do funny stuff like the Crocs ban, that will grow our audience. If we post only about flights, who would care? No one.”

This article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy Interning with Deccan Chronicle.