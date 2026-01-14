 Top
Denmark to Boost Military Presence on Greenland

14 Jan 2026 3:42 PM IST

Lund Poulsen added that Denmark "has an ongoing dialogue with its Allies about new and increased activities in 2026

Representational Image. (AP)

COPENHAGEN: Criticised by the US for having neglected the defence of Greenland, Denmark's defence minister said Wednesday that it would "strengthen" its military presence in the Arctic territory and was in dialogue with allies in NATO.

"We will continue to strengthen our military presence in Greenland, but we will also have an even greater focus within NATO on more exercises and an increased NATO presence in the Arctic," Troels Lund Poulsen wrote in a statement to AFP, hours before a meeting between Greenlandic, Danish and US officials at the White House on the future of the autonomous Danish territory.

Lund Poulsen added that Denmark "has an ongoing dialogue with its Allies about new and increased activities in 2026."

