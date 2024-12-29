Death toll from plane crash at South Korean airport rises to 174
Seoul: South Korea's national fire agency says 174 people have been confirmed dead after a plane caught fire after a failed landing at an airport in the country's south.
The fire engulfed the Jeju Air aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and exploded after crashing into a barrier on Sunday. The country's emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.
( Source : PTI )
