Death Sentence for Hasina A Turning Point in Bangladesh’s Political Drama

Dhaka: In a landmark ruling, a special tribunal in Bangladesh has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia, convicting her of crimes against humanity. The verdict, delivered by a three-judge bench of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-1), marks the most significant legal blow to Hasina since her dramatic fall from power in August 2024.



The tribunal found Hasina guilty of murder, extermination, torture, and other inhumane acts.



Prosecutors asserted that she had ordered the use of drones, helicopters and lethal weapons to suppress anti-government protesters during the student-led uprising in July–August 2024.



The tribunal held her responsible under the doctrine of “superior command responsibility,” concluding that as head of government, she directed or permitted the violent crackdown.



The protests began with students demanding the removal of a job-quota system, but quickly evolved into a nationwide revolt against Hasina’s long rule.



According to UN estimates cited by the prosecution, up to 1,400 people were killed in the security crackdown.



Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024 — and has remained in exile since.



Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam urged the court to impose the maximum penalty.



He argued that if she were tried for each individual killing (approximately 1,400), she would deserve 1,400 death sentences — but having already asked for the maximum possible, settled on one.



The prosecution also sought asset seizure so that compensation can be paid to the families of victims from Hasina’s personal wealth.



Hasina has consistently rejected the trial’s legitimacy, calling it politically motivated.



In a defiant prior message, she said she remains unafraid: “Let them announce whatever verdict they want … only Allah can end this life.”



Her legal defense, appointed by the state (since she did not return from exile), has argued for acquittal, labeling the trial a “charade.”



The verdict will almost certainly deepen political polarization: Hasina’s Awami League has already been banned from contesting elections by the interim government.



Her son, Sajeeb Wazed, has warned of violent backlash, saying AL supporters will block any election unless the party ban is lifted.



The trial, and its outcome, could reshape Bangladesh’s future political landscape — either as a moment of reckoning or as a spark for renewed unrest.



Human rights groups have raised red flags about the tribunal’s impartiality, noting factors such as political alignment and expedited proceedings.



Some see the trial as part of a broader purge by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, citing its political motivations.



There are questions about due process: Hasina was tried in absentia, and her defense argues she never had a real chance to defend herself.



This is the first time a former Bangladeshi leader has been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in a domestic tribunal.



It underscores how the 2024 uprising has become not just a political watershed but a legal one.



Internationally, the verdict will be closely watched — especially in democratic and human rights circles, given the stakes for political accountability, justice, and the rule of law.

