Daylight Meteor Fireball Lights Up Skies Over US, Triggers Sonic Boom

A bright meteor-like fireball streaked across the sky over the United States on the morning of March 17, around 9:00 AM local time, astonishing residents across Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Michigan. The rare daytime event was followed by a loud boom and ground vibrations, sparking panic among locals.

Many initially feared an explosion, plane crash, or missile strike as videos of the incident quickly went viral. However, scientists, including teams from NASA and the National Weather Service, confirmed that it was a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere.

According to experts, the space rock weighed around 7 tons and measured about 2 meters in size. It entered the atmosphere at nearly 45,000 mph, producing a powerful sonic boom as it traveled faster than the speed of sound. When it disintegrated, it released energy equivalent to about 250 tons of TNT, generating shockwaves that rattled homes and triggered hundreds of emergency calls.

The meteor was first detected about 30 miles above Lake Erie and traveled roughly 34 miles before breaking apart over Valley City near Cleveland, Ohio. While experts believe small fragments may have fallen to the ground, none have been officially recovered so far.

Daytime meteor events of this scale are rare, as such fireballs are usually visible at night. Scientists note that while thousands of meteorites strike Earth each year, incidents this visible and widespread are uncommon. Researchers are encouraging people in the region to look for small, dark meteorite fragments, which could provide valuable insights into the early solar system.

No injuries have been reported, though minor tremors and shaking were felt in some areas as the shockwave passed through.

This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern from Loyola Academy