Damaged Undersea Cables In Red Sea Affect 25% Data Traffic Between Asia And Europe

US officials claim that undersea cables were cut in the Red Sea on Monday affecting 25% of the data traffic between Asia and Europe. Several undersea fibre optic cables also termed as submarine internet cables have been allegedly cut by Yemen based Houthi rebels. These cables carry a significant chunk of the internet traffic between the two continents.

Submarine internet cables laid along the seabed act as conduits for global communication and data transmission. This includes internet traffic, data exchange and telephone calls. Damage to these can result in significant downtime affecting businesses, governments, and individuals.

While Indian telecom companies have not encountered any major disruptions to their services so far, Tata Communications which manages the TGN cable, has confirmed the damage to the cable near the Yemen resulting in services disruption or rerouting. SEACOM headquartered in Mauritius confirmed damage to cable and has anticipated delay to the repair efforts until second quarter of 2024, in view of the instability in the Yemen region impeding the repair efforts.

HGC communications based out of Hong Kong has disclosed damage to four key Red Sea cables – Europe India Gateway, SEACOM, TGN and Africa Asia Europe-One leading to 25% reduction in internet traffic. The traffic presently is being rerouted through China and US.