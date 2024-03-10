Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova Is Miss World 2024

Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic won the prestigious Miss World 2024 title on Saturday at an impressive celebration in Mumbai. Karolina Bielawska, reigning Miss World crowned her at a star studded finale hosted by noted film maker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young. Miss Lebanon, Yasmina Zaytoun, was adjudged the first runner-up.

Krystyna Pyszkova, 25, is pursuing dual degrees in law and business administration apart from modelling. She is the second woman representing the Czech Republic to win Miss World title after Taťána Kuchařová who had won the title in 2006.

Sini Shetty, 22, winner of Femina Miss India World in 2022 represented India but could not make it to the final four contestants. India has taken home Miss World Crown six times — Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).

India hosted the beauty pageant after 28 years. The month-long Miss World competition included talent displays, sporting challenges, and philanthropic activities, all aimed at identifying and showcasing the attributes that distinguish change agents amongst the participants.