Cuba Scraps Annual Cigar Festival as Economic Crisis Deepens

Havana: Cuba on Saturday announced the cancellation of its iconic cigar festival, amid a major energy crisis sparked by US pressure on the cash-strapped island.

In a message to participants seen by AFP, organizers said they were postponing the annual event, scheduled to take place from February 24-27, but did not give a new date.

The cigar festival typically raises millions of dollars from auction sales that are then funneled into the country's health care system. Last year, it took in about $19.5 million.

International sales of Cuban cigars, the island nation's most emblematic export, bring much needed income to its struggling economy, with Europe the main market for the luxury smokes.

The United States cut off oil deliveries to Cuba from Havana's key ally Venezuela following the ouster of longtime president Nicolas Maduro in early January.

US President Donald Trump also signed an executive order allowing his country to impose tariffs on countries selling oil to Havana.

International airlines including Air Canada have halted Cuba flights due to a lack of fuel on the island, and several governments have urged citizens to reconsider travel there, warning they could be stranded.