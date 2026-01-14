 Top
Crane Collapse on Passenger Train in Thailand Kills at Least 12

14 Jan 2026 11:07 AM IST

The crane, which was being used to construct an elevated high-speed railway, fell onto the moving train as it was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, causing the train to derail and catch fire, according to Nakhon Ratchasima's Public Relations Department.

This UGC handout photo courtesy of Facebook user Smith Mikle taken and released on January 14, 2026 shows rescue workers next to the wreckage of a train crash after a construction crane collapse in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province. A crane at an under-construction high-speed rail line in Thailand collapsed onto a passenger train on January 14, causing it to derail and killing at least 22 people, local authorities said. (Photo by Handout / Courtesy of Facebook user Smith Mikle / AFP)

Bangkok: A construction crane fell on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, officials said.

The department said in a Facebook post that the fire was under control and that rescuers were searching for people trapped inside the train.
Transport Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakan said at least 12 people were killed and that there were 195 people on board the train. He said he has ordered an investigation into the accident.


( Source : AP )
