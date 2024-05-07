Continue Visiting Our Country: Maldives Minister's Appeal to Indians

In an interview with PTI Ibrahim Faisal said, “We have a history. Our newly elected government also wanted to work together. We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will give a warm welcome to Indian arrivals. As the Tourism Minister, I want to tell Indians to please be a part of Maldives' tourism. Our economy depends on tourism.”

President Mohamed Muizzu, who is mostly seen as a pro-China, has been attributed to the tense relations between India and Maldives. Since taking on the office last year, he has maintained his promise of evicting the Indian military from Maldives by forcing the withdrawal, of 88 military personnel manning three aviation platforms gifted by India. He has also accused India of intervening in the affairs of the Maldives and won the presidential elections with an ‘Out India’ campaign last year in September.

In spite of all the challenges, Maldives remains a Key maritime neighbor for India in the Indian Ocean Region and holds a significant place in initiatives like ‘SAGAR’ AND THE ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ of the current government. The tourism minister of Maldives’s urge highlights the importance of maintaining strong ties and the importance of Indian tourists for its economy.

Ibrahim Faisal, tourism minister of Maldives has appealed to Indian tourists to continue visiting their country. The ministers' appeal came after a decline in Indian tourists following the disparaging comments made by three Maldivian ministers against India and its Prime minister on social media.

In an interview with PTI Ibrahim Faisal said, “We have a history. Our newly elected government also wanted to work together. We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will give a warm welcome to Indian arrivals. As the Tourism Minister, I want to tell Indians to please be a part of Maldives' tourism. Our economy depends on tourism.”

President Mohamed Muizzu, who is mostly seen as a pro-China, has been attributed to the tense relations between India and Maldives. Since taking on the office last year, he has maintained his promise of evicting the Indian military from Maldives by forcing the withdrawal, of 88 military personnel manning three aviation platforms gifted by India. He has also accused India of intervening in the affairs of the Maldives and won the presidential elections with an ‘Out India’ campaign last year in September.

In spite of all the challenges, Maldives remains a Key maritime neighbor for India in the Indian Ocean Region and holds a significant place in initiatives like ‘SAGAR’ AND THE ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ of the current government. The tourism minister of Maldives’s urge highlights the importance of maintaining strong ties and the importance of Indian tourists for its economy.